Ceresani, John V., - 97, of Cherry Hill, NJ and Brigantine, NJ died on February 24, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service 11am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 where friends may call from 10 to 11am prior to the service. Interment will follow Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2398 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences at schetterfh.com
