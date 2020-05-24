Cerro, Daniel A., Jr, - 59, of Hammonton , NJ passed away suddenly Tuesday May 19, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway, NJ. Dan was born in Summit, NJ and moved to Hammonton, NJ in 1986. After graduating from West Morris Central High School he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he served for thirty years in both active and reserve duty. Dan worked for Telecorp, Inc. in West Deptford as a Telephone Technician for the past 8 years. He is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Patricia Cerro. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Louise Jakub-Cerro and his daughter Laura Cerro. Private services and cremation will be held at the convenience of the family. Dan had a life-long love of our NJ coast, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Littoral Society 1025 N High St, Millville, NJ 08332. Arrangments entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
