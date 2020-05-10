Cerroni, Linda (nee Faisst), - 69, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Linda was the daughter of the late Harry and Alice Faisst. Born March 3, 1951, she was raised in Somers Point. Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Cerroni, and sister, Carol Seyler. Linda worked most of her adult life at Bacharach Rehabilitation and Atlantic Medical Center in Galloway until her retirement in 2016. Linda was a loving, caring, and spiritual soul, who was always there for you. She was very passionate about her "oldies" and dancing. She never missed a dance growing up. She was noted for singing "Over the Rainbow" and also made a recording of this song. Her most notable trait was how funny she was. There are so many humorous stories to be told. She was a blond-haired beauty and would brighten any room. She loved the beach and traveling, as well as spending time with family and friends. Above all, she cherished by her two daughters and granddaughter and always put them first. Linda is survived by her daughter, Renee Santo, granddaughter, Melanie Santo, Sister, Marilyn Giacobbe (Salvatore), and brother, Harry Faisst, and former husband, Anthony Cerroni, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial in honor of Linda will be at a later date due. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Adams- Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Cerroni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
