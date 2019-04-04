Cesar, Joeretta C., - 74, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Services will be held 11am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Burial in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
