Cesari, Chester R., - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, and formerly of Sewaren, NJ, died on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at home. He was born in Luzerne County, PA and lived in Sewaren for 34 years before moving to Little Egg Harbor 13 years ago. He retired from US Metals Refining Co. in Carteret after working 21 years as a clerk. Then he co-owned with his wife Mary, Park Liquors in Carteret for 10 years. Chester was an Army veteran and was a member of the Cranberry Creek Veteran's Club and the American Legion in Little Egg Harbor. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Olga and Vasco Cesari. Chester is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bufano) Cesari; his three daughters, Christina Marchetti and her husband Lenny, Jennifer Cesari Fazioli and Maria Cesari Redondo and her husband, Louis; his four grandchildren, Amanda, Leo, Paul and Angela. The funeral will be on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 8:45 am at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30am at St. Anthony's of Padua RC Church in Port Reading. Private cremation will follow. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.