Challender, Brook Alis, - 42, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, from a heart condition on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1977, and was the youngest daughter to Joseph "Skip" and Bonnie Castaldi (Smith). She was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township graduating from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1995, before continuing her education at Towson University. Brook dedicated her adult life to the children of Atlantic City. Upon graduating from Towson University in 1999, she became a teacher at the Dr. Martin Luther King Complex teaching 4th grade. Brook then continued her education obtaining her Masters Degree in order to become a Reading Specialist. She then went a step further and obtained another Masters Degree to become an Assistant Principal at the Dr. Martin Luther King Complex followed by the Pennsylvania Avenue School, which was the position she held at the time of her death. Brook's greatest achievement in life was becoming a mother in 2014 to her precious twin boys Brody and Bryce, who she loved and adored more than anything. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through them. Brook is survived by her loving husband Brian and her sons Brody and Bryce. She is also survived by her parents, Joseph "Skip" and Bonnie Castaldi, her sister Danielle Conroy (James), mother and father in law William and Linda Challender, brother in law William (Susan), brother in law Bruce (Liz), nieces Madison Conroy, Claudia, and Emily Challender, and nephews Jackson Conroy, William, Evan, and Colin Challender. Brook is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield between the hours of 12:00-2:00 (masks must be worn). The family is asking that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Brody and Bryce Challender. Donations can be mailed to 147 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234. A private service for the family will be held at a different time.
