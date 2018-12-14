Chalmers, Michelle Ann Grant Preston, - was 51 when she passed of a blood clot to the heart. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Chalmers, her loving son, Tyler Preston, her loving mother Catherine Stankina and her loving aunts Christine Glenn and Maryanne Raimond. Michelle was a great wife and wonderful mother. She left us too soon, she will be missed everyday.
