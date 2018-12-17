Champion, Cherie Helwig, - 53, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018. For all who loved her and cherished Cherie, it is a heartbreaking loss. She was an accomplished pianist and everyone loved her music. She had played at several churches in the area. She graduated from The Wilmington Christian School in Wilmington, DE and also attended the University of Delaware. She worked for the Burke Motor Group for 22 years and was an avid golfer. Cherie is survived by her parents, Charles and Lois Helwig; her husband Edward Champion; children: Brandon Champion, Christopher Champion, and Daniel Brink; stepson Ryan Champion; and her brother Frederick Helwig. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
