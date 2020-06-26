Champion, Daniel W., - 81, of Vineland, formerly of Mays Landing, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to William and Anna Champion, his family moved to the Atlantic City inlet where he lived and attended school. When Dan was a teenager, they moved to Mays Landing. He then served in the US Navy for two years. On his return home, he worked at Pacemaker and became a partner with his brother Bill, who he loved dearly, in Champion and Weisbecker Builders. After about 15 years, Dan was hired at Harrah's Casino as Lead Carpenter and retired to Florida, where he enjoyed the beaches. Dan enjoyed camping and boating on Lake Lenape, winters skiing in the Poconos, and trips in his motor home, but most of all he loved gatherings with his family. He is predeceased by his second wife Norma, daughter Michele Nehr, his parents, and brother Bill. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Marie Potenski, Terr May (Rich), Dawn Izzi (Frank) and Dina Kennedy (Bob); sister Maddy Callahan (Bill); brother Ed (Karen); his first wife Marie; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 28 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Burial will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
