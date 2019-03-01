CHAMPION, LOUIS J. , - 39, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away on February 18, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He truly was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend. He was born on January 12, 1980, in Cape May Court House, NJ to Eileen & Robert Champion. He was a graduate of Wildwood High School - Class of 1999. A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2019, at 4:00 pm at St. Babs Church, 321 N Delsea Drive, CMCH, NJ 08210. A casual potluck dinner will follow on the premises; please bring a covered dish, if you wish. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations in Louis's memory be made to St. Babs Church, 321 N Delsea Drive, CMCH, NJ 08210 (www.facebook.com/StBabs).

