Champion, Paul Michael, - 60, of Estell Manor, NJ, passed away on February 13, 2019. Born on April Fool's Day, Paul's character surely fit his birthday. A gifted carpenter, he could make anything out of a piece of wood. Paul was a Bus Aide for Atlantic County Special Services for 26 years. Preceded by father William E. Champion III, mother, Janet Janos and brothers Donald and William. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Mary L. (Orlowsky), sister Jannette M. DeStefano (Michael), nephew Peter DeStefano (Melissa), brother-in-law Richard Ostrander, step-father Frank Janos, his grieving dog-children Will, Cody, Sinbad and Josie, the Whitehurst family and many relatives and friends. Please go to www.boakesfuneralhome.com for details regarding Paul's Life Celebration and Condolences.

Tags

Load entries