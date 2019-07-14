Champion, Ruth D (nee Friedlander), - 94, of Absecon, passed away July 13, 2019. She was a member of Absecon Presbyterian Church since 1954. She was born in Fort Eustis, VA. She is survived by her son, Robert, of Absecon. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Change could be coming to The Cove in Brigantine
-
New lawsuit, $20K reward in 2015 death of Mays Landing teen Tiffany Valiante
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A AAA AUTO RECYCLING WE BUY ALL CAR$ IN ANY COND! WE ARE THE JUNKYARD NO TITLE OR KEYS NEEDE…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.