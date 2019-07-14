Champion, Ruth D (nee Friedlander), - 94, of Absecon, passed away July 13, 2019. She was a member of Absecon Presbyterian Church since 1954. She was born in Fort Eustis, VA. She is survived by her son, Robert, of Absecon. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries