Chance, R Robinson, Jr., - 91, of Richmond, VA , formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on December 2, 2018 at his daughter's home in Richmond, VA. Bob lived a rich life, often on his own terms, and always guided by a strong sense of honesty and integrity. Born in Elizabeth, NJ in 1926, Bob lived in Summit, NJ before volunteering to join the Navy at age 17 where he proudly served aboard the USS Corregidor during World War II. He attended Andover Prep before graduating from the Peddie School where he was captain of the lacrosse team. He went on to study at Yale University before earning his Bachelor's degree in Latin from Drew University and his Juris Doctorate at Rutgers Law School in 1953. Bob practiced law before moving to Ocean City, NJ in 1960 where he launched his successful career in trusts and estates, starting with the Boardwalk National Bank. He was elected as the Ocean City Commissioner of Public Safety where he enjoyed working alongside the police, fire, and beach patrol. He later ran large trust departments throughout the country at the Wheeling Dollar Bank, the Exchange National Bank in Colorado Springs, and the United Jersey Bank in Hackensack. Bob's passion always remained with his family, especially his loving wife of over 50 years, Elizabeth "Gwendolyn" Winans Chance. Surviving are his children: Betsy Chance Irvine and her husband Kim, Raymond Robinson Chance, III and his wife Melinda, Lawrence Winans Chance, five grandchildren: Luke, Andy, Matthew, Bethany, Robert and five great grandchildren: Halle, Lily, Brennan, Emma James, and Ivy. All are invited to services on Saturday, December 8 at the United Methodist Church in Port Elizabeth, NJ, with visitation at 10, services at 11, with lunch to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the church. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.