Chand, Kamal, - 41, of Pleasantville, Died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 30, 2019, at Atlantic Care Medical Center. He donated Gift of Life, and became a U.S. citizen on October 23, 2015, and worked very hard. He loved life, his family, and God. He loved to play the lottery, and listen to music and spend time with his wife and kids. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosina Chand of 9 years, big blended family of 6 children, Jerry, Jacob, Tauran, Jada(Jay), Jaxson, and Jayna(Chabu), his father Gian, his mother Pammi, sisters, Arti and Pooja, brother Bipan. Many beloved nieces & nephews, sister & brother cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Monday, January 20 from 10-12 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. In Iieu of flowers, donations can be made to the go fund me account, KamalsRosinaTorresChand's facebook page. Funeral services entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
