Chandler, Gladys, - 90, of Belleplain, NJ, passed away on February 26, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children Ronald Cheesman (Becky), Arletta Creamer, Norma Holler (Steve); eight grandchildren Harry Creamer Jr. (Aimee), Carly Creamer (Jen), Justin Cheesman (Katy), Stacy Scott (Shawn), Robin (Chad), Raymond (Kim), Bob (Ann), Brett; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Robert, brother William Sheldon, sister Mary Tozour, and son in law Harry Creamer Sr. Gladys enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always helping and taking care of someone. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for her homemade vegetable soup, deviled clams, and molasses cookies. She was the force behind her husband's construction business in Stone Harbor and Avalon where they raised their children. Gladys leaves behind a legacy of love. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where a viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
