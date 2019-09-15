Chaney, Gary A., - 85, of Cape May Court House, passed away September 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Evoy funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, New Jersey 08204. Friends may visit family on Monday from 12:15-12:45 prior to the funeral. For complete obituary and condolences go to evoyfh@comcast.net

