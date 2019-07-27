Channell, Margaret Elizabeth (Eckert), - 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Kissimmee, FL on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Margaret was born, raised and spent nearly her entire life in the Atlantic County, NJ area. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. Channell" at the day care she operated for over 40 years. Upon retiring, she still recalled fondly those days of caring for countless children in her home. She loved to be around people and was not happy if she wasn't busy. Margaret is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Willis Channell; her Daughter, Nancy (Tim) Rose; her son Alfred Channell; her Granddaughter Lisa (Eakles) DeChristopher; and her Grandson Richard Haywood. She is survived by her children, Janice M. Eakles and Horace Channell. Margaret was blessed to have 14 Grandchildren, 30 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; all of whom she loved dearly and remembered not only names but birthdays as well! Margaret married her love, Will, and after spending time in New England (working as a parachute packer) while he served in the Army, she came back to Pleasantville to raise her family. She loved her numerous pets, traveling, camping and was always up for an adventure. In her later years, she developed a love of sewing canvas craft kits which number in the hundreds! Upon moving to Florida, she enjoyed spending time on her porch watching the wildlife and keeping her family's lovebird company. It goes without saying that, although Margaret (Mommom) will be missed, her family is fortunate to have had her for so many years! Since Margaret was an avid pet lover, please consider making a donation to your local pet shelter in her name. Services will be private.
