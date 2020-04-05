Charap, Larry, - 78, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, raised in Atlantic City, Larry graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1959. Larry was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the US Navy. Upon returning to civilian life, Larry worked at the Federal Aviation Technical Center as a Computer Analyst until he retired in 1994. Larry was a longtime member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 013. Larry is survived by his beloved wife Dolores Charap, brother Harvey Charap and wife Lynne of San Diego, CA, and sister Marcia Gelman, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He will be greatly missed by: his children Lynnaya Charap of Upper Township, NJ, Daryl Charap and wife Sedra of Charleston, SC, and Natasha Sinclair and husband Christopher of Lakewood Ranch, FL and six grandchildren; Britney, Tyler, Logan, Sarita, Jonah and Victoria and two great-grandchildren, Damian and Liam and many nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his, sister Sandra Shuman. Larry liked to say, "I had a good life" and was always appreciative of all the simple joys in life. He enjoyed casinos, comedy, traveling, meeting people and making memories along the way. Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

