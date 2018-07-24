Charles, Vance , - 69, of Atlantic City, was born June 10, 1949 in Pitt County, North Carolina. He went home to be with the lord on July 16, 2018 while at home. Charles attended Atlantic City High School where he played basketball and earned an athletic scholarship to further his education at Howard University in 1968. Vance went on to be a rodie for prominent greats such as Ashford and Simpson, The Village People, etc. He also was the family assistant to prominent business family doctor and investment advisor in Los Angeles County, California. He retired from Diva Limousine Company where he chauffeured great actors, musicians and Socialites. He is predeceased by his loving parents Charlie T. Vance and mother Madeline Vance. He also leaves to mourn siblings Linda F. Roberson, Obral Jean Cranks (Jimmy), Betty J. Vance, 1 brother Thomas L. Vance (Towanda). Services Thursday July 26, 2018, The Cathedral Grace Family Church, 3901 Filbert Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, viewing 9a-11am, service 11am. Interment Private. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.