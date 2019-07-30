Charlett, Theodore L. 'Ted', - 61, of Absecon, passed away at home on July 21, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa, he was an Atlantic County resident for many years, living in Absecon for the past 14 years. Ted owned A Better Cut Tree Service and had been in the tree service business for 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed exercising and body building. As a personal trainer, he enjoyed helping people, including athletes, to achieve their goals and become the best they could be. He was an animal lover, rescuing many dogs throughout his lifetime. Ted was a kind and generous person and a devoted friend. He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne (Braxton) Charlett; his brothers, Vincent Charlett (Angela) and Lance Charlett; and his beloved dogs, Wally, Suzie, and Ginger. His wife, Suzanne, would like to thank the Absecon Police Department and the Absecon EMTs for their care and concern at a difficult time. A gathering will be 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A funeral mass will follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue. For online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com.

