CHARMAN, LAMONT F, - 72, of ATLANTIC CITY, Passed away at home on Wednesday, November 28th after a long illness. He was born on October 2nd, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City. Lamont attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School. He worked at various jobs: Starkman Tobacco, Department of Public Works with his father, Convention Hall and several casinos. Lamont was also in the Marines. He was predeceased by: his Parents, Janice and David Charman; his Brother, Bruce Charman and his Nephew, Hardy Charman. Among those who will miss him dearly are: his Life Partner, Faye of Atlantic City; his Sister, Jill Charman; his Brothers, Victor and David Charman of Atlantic City; his Son, Lamont of Pleasantville; his Aunt Helena of Pleasantville; a host of Nieces & Nephews and many, many friends; especially Ricky. Lamont loved to ride his bicycle all over Atlantic City with earphones on, listening to his music. He also enjoyed watching sports, boxing and football. He liked those westerns on t.v., especially "Gun Smoke" and those old corny sitcoms like "Leave It To Beaver" and "The Andy Griffith Show". Services will be held on Saturday ~ December 8th, 2018 at 11:00AM at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC., 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. at (609) 344-1131.
