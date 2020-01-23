CHAU, ELIZABETH "Betty" (Nee Lee), - 94, of Northfield, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Phila., PA, lived in China and returned to the US where she met and married Eugene Chau. Together they raised 6 children while owning and operating The Ling Nan restaurant in West Phila. In 1966 Eugene and Betty accepted an offer to work for Charlie Zaberer at his restaurant and relocated their family to Northfield, NJ. Betty continued to work in the food industry throughout her life, always making new friends along the way and most notably at the Northfield Community School cafeteria for 31 years, where she was affectionately known as the "Lunch Lady". She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, working, and helping others. Betty was an active member of the International Club, Northfield Volunteer Women's Fire Auxiliary, and the Granny's Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Bettina Bernstein. She leaves behind her son, Erland V. L. Chau; four daughters, Marion (Dean) Mittelstaedt, Karlina (Rick) Perry, Alicia (Bill) Garry, and Jacqueline (Gregory) Dewees; and 9 grandchildren, Tanya, Mark, Michael, Jennifer, David, Bryan, Darin, Chris, and Kelsey; and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's Life Celebration Service on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6:30 pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service. Interment will be private. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 and/or to Gilda's Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Betty please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
