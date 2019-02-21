Chavelas, Rafael, - 47, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully at home with his best friend at his side. Born in Acapulco, Mexico, Rafael resided in Philadelphia and later Barnegat Light before settling in Cape May Court House. We all hope Raffi is in the arms of Les and is watching over us. He is survived by his mother, Leouigilda Hernandez; and his sisters and brother, Josefina Chavelas, Maria de la Luz Chavelas, Araceli Chavelas, Nemorio Chavelas, and Blanca Chavelas. He is also survived by his best friend and fiancé Steve; his oldest and dearest friend Tom of Philadelphia; and many friends from Cape May Court House and especially Barnegat Light. Funeral services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
