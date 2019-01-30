Cheafsky, Kenneth Robert "Fuzzy", - 67, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Morris and Catherinie (Royle) Cheafsky. He was a graduate of Frankford High School class of 1969. Ken had worked for many years in the Finance Department of Resorts Hotel/ Casino in Atlantic City. After his retirement he worked for the City of Ocean City as the Supervisor of the city parking lots where he was loved by all that knew him. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Celia Jane. Surviving are his wife: Isabelle Marie (Connor) Cheafsky, children: Jacob (Randi Jo) Cheafsky, Rachel (Chris) Aviles and Sarah Cheafsky. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Colt, Brody and Beau, sisters: Laraine Cheafsky, Marcy (Harry Frisch) Cheafsky, brother: David (Barb Moore) Cheafsky. Burial Office and Requiem Eucharist will be offered Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11 0'clock from Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street at Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden.The family suggests memorial contributions to National Kidney Foundation, Attn: Rob Hayden, 933 Louise Avenue, #101 B Charlotte, NC 28204. or http://team.kidney.org/campaign/kcheafsky Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
