Cheatham, Helen M., - 88, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away June 27, 2019, in Galloway. Helen was born in Pleasantville on March 17, 1931. She was employed by Lerner Shop on Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City as the Head Cashier and Trainer. Helen is survived by: her husband, William Cheatham; son, Rodney Cheatham; daughter, Gail Cheatham Merrell; sisters, Shirley Branch, and Joan Elliott; brothers, James Anthony, Donald Anthony, Walter Anthony, and Roger Anthony. She was a nurturer and matriarch of the family. She was the strong foundation that kept her family together through good times and bad. Her laugh would light up a room. Her kindness and understanding will sorely be missed by the people who knew and loved her. God had another plan for Helen, He knew it was time for her to come home. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019, Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
