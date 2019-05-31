Chester, Lillie Mae, - 94, of Petersburg, passed away at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, New Jersey on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Cape May, New Jersey, she lived in Erma, Ocean City, Somers Point, and Petersburg, where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law for the last few years of her life. Lillie Mae only had an eighth grade education, but after her husband John's death in 1971, she earned her GED and then went on to nursing school at Cape May County Vocational School. She worked as an LPN at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, until she retired in 1987, after which she did private duty nursing for a few years. She enjoyed an occasional glass of sherry, cross stitching, family gatherings, gardening in her daughter's yard and helping her daughter raise her two children. Survivors include her daughter, M. Elaine of Delaware; her daughter-in-law, Leisa of Petersburg; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchild. Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Grace Roop, her husband John E., her son, Howard E., and her brothers Joseph, Billy, Harold, and Melvin. Her Funeral Service will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey 08225. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
