Chetyrbok, Sr., William Teodor, - 82, of Galloway, born October 17, 1936 in Brest-Litosk, Poland (now Belarus), passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019 surrounded by his family at home in Galloway, NJ. Bill immigrated to New York City in 1949 with his parents, the late Theodor Dmitry Chetyrbok and Natalia, along with his late sisters Luba and Nina. Bill became a proud citizen and studied to be a stationary engineer. He worked at the Atlantic City Medical Center, Mainland Division in Galloway, NJ for 26 years until his retirement in 2008. Bill enjoyed gardening, history, TV, movies and animals. He will be fondly remembered for his big personality, unique charm, humor, tenacity and hard work at his job. (Calling in sick 1 day out of 26 years!) We will miss his interesting tales of his life and broad knowledge of history. Bill is loved dearly and will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Chetyrbok, daughter Cherie A. Chetyrbok and fiancé, Bobby W Fannin of Muncie, Indiana and son, William T. Chetyrbok, Jr. and long-life partner Deana Garwood of Egg Harbor City, NJ. A viewing will be held Friday, February 1st from 11am 12noon at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing where services will follow at 12. Burial will be in Union Cemetery of Mays Landing. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
