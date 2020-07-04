Ierardi , Frances, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, (nee Bucchino) on June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Peter T. Devoted mother of Deborah Santosusso (Ric), Loving grandmother of Richard (Courtney) and Amanda. Dear sister of the late John Bucchino. Cherished sister-in-law of Delores. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 8:30 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"

