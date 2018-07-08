Chiara, Diana P., - 71, of Little Egg Harbor passed , away July 6, 2018 at home. She is survived by her sister Frances Foster (Michael) of Little Egg Harbor, brother-in-law Neil Intindola, nieces & nephews Tara, Melissa, Billy & Michael, 8 great nieces & nephews and 1 great-great niece. WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON is handling the arrangements. For condolences and other information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

