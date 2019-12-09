Chiarello, Francis "Chuck", - 64, of Milmay, Francis Charles "Chuck" Chiarello 64, of Milmay, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 in the Atlanticare Medical Center in Atlantic City surrounded by his family and friends. Chuck was born in New York City to the late Francis D. and Blanche (Liebman) Chiarello before moving to Atlantic City. He was predeceased by his younger brother Francis Dominick, in 1965. Chuck attended grammar school at Friends School in Atlantic City, and was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, Absecon, class of 1973. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business / Marketing in 1977 from Richard Stockton College, Pomona. His education continued with the Human Resource Development Institute / Fairleigh Dickenson University, Certified Public Manager, Rutgers University Government Studies, and Atlantic County Fire School. Chuck was a self - employed sales rep for 28 years. Chuck's passion was serving as Mayor of Buena Vista Township, Atlantic County for 23 years, and was elected 28 years as a Township Committeeman. He also gave his heart to various committees throughout the township. He was proud to serve as past president of the NJ League of Chuck was the Past President of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors. Chuck served as Chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee from 1998 - 2004. He was a member of the Atlantic County Mayors Association serving a 2 year term as President. He was proud of his past membership in the Milmay Volunteer Fire Co. where he served as firefighter and secretary. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Cheryl (DeRosa) Chiarello; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lois and Stanley Kotova; nephew and nieces Stanley M. and Daria, Brandi and Bill Dittus; great nieces and nephews Alexander and Nicholas Kotova, and Zachary and Gabrielle Dittus. Chuck also leaves behind his beloved animal friends, dog Noah, and cat Jerry. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday December 14, from 11am to 2pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM from Rone Funeral Service, Vineland. Final disposition will be private ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Longtime Buena Vista Township Mayor Chuck Chiarello dies at 64
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.