Chinn, Richard H, Jr., - 76, of N Cape May, passed away on Sunday, August 26th, 2018. Formerly of Philadelphia, Richard graduated from Germantown High School and Atlantic Cape Community College, and has been an area resident since 1972. He was a Media Specialist with Cape May Special Services School for 25 years, a member at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, enjoyed working with computers and was a Ham Radio enthusiast. Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Henritta, brother Robert (Cheryl), sister Betty Lou Chinn-Hermosillo (Toni), 3 sisters-in-law and a niece and nephew. Funeral services for Richard will be held 2pm on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm until time of service. Burial will immediately follow service at Tabernacle Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
