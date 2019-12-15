Chishko, Betty, - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Elizabeth Township, Pa she lived in Egg Harbor Township and worked for the Egg Harbor Township School District, as a bus driver for many years until she retired in 2000. Betty was a member of the Friendship Bible Church and enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her family. Survivors include husband: Donald Sr, children:Tracy Kirk (John), Donald Jr (Michele), brother: A. Wayne (Caroline), grandchildren: John Kirk Jr, Tim Kirk, Dan, Kirk, Justine Chishko, Donald Chishko III, and Jessica Chishko. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Higby, Brothers: George and John Higby, Sisters: Ida May Argus and Margaret Higby. Memorial and Service will be held at Friendship Bible Church, in Egg Harbor Township on Friday 12/20/19 at 10:00 am for friends and family to pay respects. Service to follow at 11:00 am. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.