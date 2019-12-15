Chishko, Betty, - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Elizabeth Township, Pa she lived in Egg Harbor Township and worked for the Egg Harbor Township School District, as a bus driver for many years until she retired in 2000. Betty was a member of the Friendship Bible Church and enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her family. Survivors include husband: Donald Sr, children:Tracy Kirk (John), Donald Jr (Michele), brother: A. Wayne (Caroline), grandchildren: John Kirk Jr, Tim Kirk, Dan, Kirk, Justine Chishko, Donald Chishko III, and Jessica Chishko. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Higby, Brothers: George and John Higby, Sisters: Ida May Argus and Margaret Higby. Memorial and Service will be held at Friendship Bible Church, in Egg Harbor Township on Friday 12/20/19 at 10:00 am for friends and family to pay respects. Service to follow at 11:00 am. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

