Chism, J.W., - 84, of North Wildwood, beloved father and grandfather passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born and raised in Mississippi. He earned a competitive appointment to The United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduation in 1961, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou, and started a family. He served in the military for 25 years, including 2 combat tours in Vietnam and multiple hardship tours including one in Thailand. He received multiple awards and medals during this time, including the Bronze Star with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal, and the Army Commendation with V device and Oak Leaf Cluster among many others. After retiring from the Army he worked for the city of Bryan, Texas in their Engineering Department and then for Texas A&M's Extension Service, providing engineering consultation to every county in Texas. He served as an officer for the Texas Association of County Engineers and Road Administration for more than 10 years. He is survived by his three children, Melissa, JW, and Patrick, one grandson, CJ, two daughters-in-law, Christine and Ginnie, and one son-in-law, Christian as well as 2 sisters and 7 brothers. He was a champion of those who worked for him and with him. He was an amazing and supportive father and grandfather as well as a wonderful husband. His sayings, known as "Chism-isms" by his classmates at West Point were always on point and are now part of our family's common dialogue. It always brings a smile to everyone's face when they hear them. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
