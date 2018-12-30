Chiu, Yu Cheung, - 76, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Dec. 24, 2018, surrounded by his family. Born in Toishan, Canton, China, he lived with his uncle in Hong Kong to attend Pu Chi Primary School and Tsung Tsin College for high school. Mr. Chiu briefly attended Taiwan Provincial Cheung Kung University for 6 months until he immigrated to New York City from Hong Kong to pursue a higher education. Over the next 21 years, Mr. Chiu became a proud citizen of the United States and was able to bring his 3 brothers, sister, and mother to New York. Mr. Chiu retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) located in Pomona, NJ, after serving 30 years as a computer scientist where he was nominated for, and won, several technical awards. Prior to the FAA, Mr. Chiu graduated with a Master of Science in Computer Science from The Polytechnic Institute of New York, a BSEE from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a BBA from Pace University. After retirement in 2011, Mr. Chiu spent half of his time living in Galloway and the other half in Montclair where his daughter, Josie, and her husband, Tres, reside. An avid sports fan, frequently tuning in to NBA, NFL, and PGA Tour on TV, Mr. Chiu enjoyed spending quality time with his 6 grandchildren in Upper Montclair and Verona along with daily walks around Upper Montclair's local shopping district. Known to Montclair locals as "Tony," some of Mr. Chiu's favorite local hangouts included Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks, Montclair Diner Char-Broil, and Bellevue Avenue Branch Library. During his retirement, he helped many seniors, including seniors in the Chinese American community, to prepare annual tax returns as part of the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program. Mr. Chiu is survived by his wife Pui Ling Chiu; 3 children: Kelly Chiu Lucente and her husband Justin Lucente, Josie Chiu Williams and her husband Tres Williams, and Allan Lee Chiu and his wife Kara Fives Chiu; 6 grandchildren: Ethan, Adrian, Henry, Max, Lucy, and Dexter; 3 brothers: Niao X. Zhao, Yan X. Zhao, Yi X. Zhao; 1 sister: Li Ying Zhao; sister-in-laws, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Chiu was predeceased by his mother Pan Zhu Wu. A public visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 31 at 9:00 AM and funeral service at 10:00 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.LLS.org, in Mr. Chiu's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
