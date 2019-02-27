Chrisp, John Henry, - 73, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born March 26, 1945, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, and attended school and graduated from Person County High School in North Carolina. He came to Atlantic City in 1964 where he met and married Carolyn Saxon in 1967. He retired after 37 years employment with the O'Connor Family, owners of the Dennis Hotel, Carillon and Best Western properties (later sold to Bally's Park Place Casino). Mr. Chrisp was a member of Prince Hall Lodge #27 in Atlantic City since 1970, and had held the chairs of Right Worshipful Brethren of Prince Hall Grand Lodge Mason of the State of New Jersey; Past Master of Prince Hall Lodge #27; and Past Worthy Patron of Atlantic Chapter #3, Order of Eastern Star. He was also a faithful member of the Church of St. Katharine Drexel. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Marcie of Charlotte, NC and Johnett Johnson (Lawrence) of Carney's Point; son, Bryon Anderson of Atlantic City; brother, William Paylor (Michelle) of Piscataway; five grandchildren; and a host of in-laws, other relatives and special friends. Masonic Rites will be held at 7 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:45 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 W. Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, where friends may call from 11 AM. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, Mays Landing. Condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.