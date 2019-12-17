Christianzano, Leonard, - 80, of Swainton, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and loved his South Philly Italian heritage. As a boy, he would ride in his father's delivery truck on the route for Lance Snacks. He moved to Cape May County at a young age and moved to Wildwood in 1980. He enjoyed old Western movies as well as the Eagles and Phillies. He is survived by his friends and caregivers at the ARC. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Palermo. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

