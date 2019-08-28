Christine, George T., III, - 83, of Brigantine, died on Monday, August 26, 2019. George was born in Upper Darby, Pa. George was a lifelong resident of Brigantine. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and attended Geneva College. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 and graduated from Officers Training School and became a naval aviator who served during the Vietnam War in the Pacific, including Japan and the Far East. He continued his professional education by attending both Rutgers and Temple Universities in the area of real estate and accounting courses. He returned to Atlantic City in 1963 and worked in the real estate business before starting his own business in 1967 known as the Christine Real Estate and Development Corporation. He was responsible for many commercial and residential developments including a 100,000 square foot shopping plaza in Turnersville, NJ, a 92 unit midrise named Bayberry Seashore Residences in Brigantine with a market value of over 9.6 million dollars. He was also was responsible for the Nor'Easter Residential Marina, a 92 unit bayfront condominium and dockominium project in Ocean City and has an unbroken record of successful projects. Mr. Christine was a Past President of the Atlantic Builders Assoc., and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers. A former Brigantine lifeguard, George loved sailing, flying, travel and was an avid supporter of the City of Brigantine. George is predeceased by his sister Virginia Johnson. He is survived by many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's viewing on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Rd. and Infield Avenue, Northfield. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Interment Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona.The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to Geneva College, Institutional Advancement, 3200 College Ave, Beaver Falls PA 15010. To share your fondest memory of George please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
