Christoffersen, Margaret (Aspenberg), - passed away in her sleep while under the care of her loving husband Jim on March 18th, 2020. She was 81 years old and had many issues, but cancer was the one that took her life. She lived in Atlantic City for most of her life and worked 30 years for the Atlantic City Police Department, she started as a dispatcher and retired a Bureau Commander. She is survived by her husband Jim, his son Mike, daughter Karen, sister Catherine. She had one child, Sam Horton and his wife Meg, granddaughter Shaina (deceased), grandson Keven and wife Tarra. She was very proud of her great grandchildren Zoe and Fiona. She had two brothers, Carl Pasquini (deceased) wife Tommie and their daughter Susan and husband Tom. Henry Pasquini and daughter Margaret, her children Deanna and Brian, son Charles (deceased). She will be missed by many friends, co-workers, and other family members. She was laid to rest on Saturday March 21st, 2020 in a private ceremony due to Coronavirus. A public celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

