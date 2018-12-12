Christopher, Anthony T. , - 65, Tony, a loving father, son and brother, born August 30, 1953 was a lifelong resident of Margate and Somers Point NJ. Anthony died suddenly and peacefully at home December 7th, 2018. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit H.S. As a younger man Anthony was in integral part of Tony Mart's where worked, he was loved and known to bring fish to the family. Anthony's passion was fishing. He passed on that passion to his daughter Denise, as did his father to him. He would tell us stories like the one about how he made 28 trips to the canyons in one summer on a 23 ft. center console. From there, Anthony fished for a living from longlining up North to fishing in the Florida Keys. And He loved what he did. He went on to be an ironworker and helped build the first casinos in Atlantic City. But he never strayed far from fishing! In 1989 he had a new role: father. Aside from fishing you could find him hunting or with his friends. His family and friends were close to his heart, and he was there for anyone who needed him. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Denise J. Christopher, mother Norma Christopher, and sisters Pam Wirstad (Gary) and Tina Hoff (James). He is preceded in death by his father Leonard Christopher and sister Toni Lynn Rota. Service will be held Friday December 14th 2018 at St. James Church 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor City, NJ 08406 10 am visitation 11am mass. A Celebration of Anthony's life to follow for family and friends at the Margate Log Cabin 600 N Jerome Ave. Margate, NJ 08402
