Christopher, John George, - 90, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away peacefully at home on October 7th, 2019. He was born to Anthe and Efstathios Christopher in Jersey City. Beloved husband to Andronicki "Nicki" Christopher (Ferentinos) for 68 years after first meeting in Jersey City at a church dance. Loving father to Diane and her husband Bob Rapport, Helene Christopher and her husband Rick Fink, and pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas, his sister, Sophia Kalcanides and his daughter Stephanie Christopher. Devoted "Papou" to Nicole and her husband Todd Abrams, John Rapport and his wife Kristine, Elle Rapport, Ricky and Elena Christopher. Adoring great grandfather to Christopher Abrams. Beloved uncle to Despina Lopez and to many nieces and nephews, especially, Alexis Goria, Stephen McCauley, Jason McCauley and their spouses, and the Kalcanides family. As a young boy in Jersey City, George worked at his father's ice cream parlor handling the finances. He always achieved academic excellence. He attended Ferris High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, played soccer, was voted Class Actor and graduated at the age of 15. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology at the age of 19 and he was a standout there, both academically and on the soccer field. He went on to earn a masters degree in engineering from Stevens at the age of 20. His early work career as an agent for MetLife was interrupted when he enlisted in the army to fight in the Korean War. He received numerous commendations, including a Bronze Star and the Chung Wu Medal for extraordinary bravery, one of the highest South Korean honors. Following military service, he returned to MetLife where he completed 44 years of service and retired as an Agency Vice President, CLU, while living in Camp Hill, PA. After retirement, George and Nicki divided their time among Wyckoff, the shore in Sea Girt, worshiping the sun, and Atlantic City where George was an avid and excellent poker player. He had many friends who looked to him for advice and financial guidance. John "George" was a kind person who loved all living things. His pragmatism and positive outlook on life inspired everyone around him. He loved his family intensely, and the words " I love you Nicki" rang throughout the house, up until his last moments, a testament to his enduring love for his wife. We will miss you, Papou, and your love will live in our hearts forever. Visitation -Thursday 10/10 5:00 PM 8:00 PM - VanderPlaat Funeral Home 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ 07481 www.vpfh.com. Funeral Service -Friday 10/11 10:00 AM - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 467 Grandview Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Burial will follow at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
