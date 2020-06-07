Churchill, Sr., Robert L., - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born in Missoula, MT he had lived in Sea Isle City and Ocean View before moving to Cape May Court House in September 2016. Bob was a United States Navy Veteran. He was the Superintendent of Maintenance for the Diocese of Camden serving St. Joseph's R. C. Church in Sea Isle City for many years. As well as many years of service with HERRS snack food company. Bob was proud of his accomplishments in the formation of the AA group in Sea Isle City and his involvement with the Sea Isle City Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Bob was predeceased by his wife: Theresa (nee Bevilacqua) Churchill, grandson J. Matthew Robinson, son-in-law John Robinson, Sr, brother James Churchill and sister Elizabeth Hiatt. Surviving are his children: Robert L. Churchill, Jr., of Cape May Court House, NJ, Cheryl (Joe) Bologno, of Dennis Township, and Lorraine (John) Zacchi of St. Petersburg, Fl. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren: John, Emily, Samantha, Patricia, Jennifer, Tiffany, Megan, Melissa, Shannon, Meghan, Erin. There are also three great-grandchildren: Joshua, Anthony and TJ and many nieces and nephews who were close to his heart. Friends may call Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3 until 5 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ with Covid restrictions being enforced. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Sea Isle City Ambulance Corp or Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
