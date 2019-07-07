Ciabatoni, Frank, Jr., - 67, of Pleasantville, formerly of Woodbine, passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in CMCH, graduated from OCHS, Frank spent most of his life working at Nicks Chevrolet & Oldsmobile as a Master Automotive Technician. He was a skilled mechanic, a caring father that would do anything for his 3 children & loved his dog Rusty. Frank was predeceased by his parents Frank Sr. & Betty Ciabatoni of Ocean City. Frank is survived by his children Bernadette, Frank III & Joshua, as well as 2 grandchildren Joshua & Ava and sister Constance Dale. Frank wished to be cremated and have his ashes spread among his family. In lieu of funeral services, those wishing to honor Franks memory can make a donation in his name to The American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

