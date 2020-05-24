Ciallella, Ralph (Ace), - 94, formerly of Secane, PA, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the age of 94. He resided at the Meadowview nursing home in Northfield, NJ for the past two years. Ralph was born June 29, 1925 in Crum Lynne, PA to the late Antonio Ciallella and wife, Benedetta (Castrelli) who were immigrants from Roccamandolfi, Italy. Ralph enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and proudly served his country in Germany during World War II. After his military service, Ralph worked at Fizzano Brothers (Crum Lynne) and DJ McNichol Company/A&P Markets (Philadelphia). In 1981, Ralph and his loving wife, Linnette, moved to Brigantine, NJ where they had careers at Atlantic City casinos. When they retired, they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Pompano Beach, Florida, and summers in Brigantine. One of Ralph's favorite pastimes was going to Atlantic City casinos to play his favorite gamespoker and blackjack. He also loved going to the Isle of Capri Casino and Racetrack in Pompano. Over the years, Ralph and his family created many memories and stories from parties and gatherings which he loved to share and make everyone laugh. He was always the life of the party. Ralph and Linnette were married for 51 years before her passing in 2001. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Contino, son Drew Ciallella (Sue), son Phillip Ciallella (Kathy), six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date when social distancing is no longer required. Details will be posted on the website for Cavanagh Funeral Homes, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 (www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com). In loving memory of Ralph, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
