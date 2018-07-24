Ciambella, Eugenne D., - 89, of Mays Laning, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018. Born March 27, 1929 in Pennsylvania, he spent his young life in Bristol, PA., and moved to Somers Point, to work in the Air National Guard, retiring in 1985 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He served his country proudly in the Korean War and Vietnam. Serving in the Air National Guard for 25 years. Eugene was an avid sports fan and loved the Eagles and Phillies. His favorite pastimes in his retirement was playing golf. Among many of his accomplishments in sports, his most treasured was his 3 hole in ones! Eugene was a family man, he took care of us all and will be truly missed by all that knew him. Eugene is survived by his loving daughters; Linda, Debbie (Mark); his stepchildren; Leslie (Rich), Jack (Celestine), brother Ronald; beloved grandchildren Angela and Robert and step grandchildren Joshua (Jen), Shaun and Derrick; step great grandson Blake. Eugene was predeceased by his loving partner of many years, Lucille; parents Nicola and Filomena; siblings John, Rose, Albert and Lucy. In keeping with the wishes of Eugene, a private service, and burial will take place in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given to: Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 10 East New York Ave #5 Somers Point, NJ 08244. We are forever grateful for the loving care given to our father by Debbie (aide), nurses; Vivian & Debbie, Pastor Joe and Karen. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
