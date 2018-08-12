Ciambella, Mary "Carol" , - 79, of Northfield, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, August 3, 2018. Born December 24, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, she grew up in Bucks County graduating from Delhaas High School. She moved to Somers Point ,NJ to raise her family. She began her career working at Shore Memorial Hospital, retiring from Children's Seashore House (CHOP) in 2002 after almost 30 years in Human Resources department. Always keeping the employees first; she was respected and loved by all that knew her. Carol loved her family first, enjoyed her home , gardening, trips to the casino with friends and family, and her apple martini every night. She always had a quick comeback or one liner to make you laugh, even in her last days. She is greatly missed by us all. Carol is survived by her loving daughters, Linda and Debbie(Mark); beloved brothers Rick(Anna) and Gary(Darlene).Her grandchildren that she loved beyond words Angela and Robert, step grandchildren Josh(Jen), Shaun, Derrick and great grandchild Blake. She had numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Carol is predeceased by her mother and father Dorothy and Frederick; siblings DorothyAnn(Harry) and Wayne. We're sure they are embracing each other today. Memorial service will be held at George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood NJ. Saturday August 18,2018 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carols memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at give.chop.edu.
