CIANFRANI, JOSEPH A., Sr. , - of Ventnor, and South Philadelphia July 15, 2018. Beloved Husband of the late Rosemarie (nee Lemay). Devoted father of Linda Cianfrani and Joseph (Josephine) Cianfrani. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joyce Cianfrani. Brother in law of Paula Guarnere and Alice White. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and FRIDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts., Philadelphia, PA 19145. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to UNICO National Greater Philadelphia Chapter, Attn. Lee Norelli, 915 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.