Ciccarone, Andrew Columbo Jr., - 70, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2020 once again proving that 2020 is the worst year ever. Andrew was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1970-71. He graduated from Stockton State College where he majored in Political Science. He loved history and current affairs and always had a clear understanding of the complexity of both. Andy was always the life of the party and was quick to make friends with his charm and impish grin. Andrew was born to Andrew and Catherine Ciccarone who predeceased him. He will always be loved and sorely missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, his children, Kira Ciccarone (Chris Rafter), Lisa Ciccarone, Andrew Ciccarone III, Mary Ciccarone (Joe Filachek) and his grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Christian, Mia, Lucas, Sophia, Shane, Blaise and Asher. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Riccio (Mike), Tommy Ciccarone (Mary Beth) and Michael Ciccarone as well as many nieces and nephews and friends whom he cherished especially his best friend and Marine Corps brother, Bob Jones. Services and burial will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Ciccarone, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries