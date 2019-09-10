Ciccarone, Catherine Teresa (nee Buckley), - 89, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born November 7, 1929, and raised in Philadelphia and the last survivor of 13 children of Joseph and Anna Buckley. Catherine was married to Andrew C. Ciccarone Sr. for 44 years until his passing in 1992. They resided in Bound Brook N.J. before relocating to Avalon N.J. in 1962. They later lived in Corbin City NJ where they owned and operated the Central Inn before retiring to Florida. Catherine was a loving mother and is survived by her four children: Andrew C. Ciccarone Jr. (Marilyn), Linda Riccio (Mike), Thomas Ciccarone (Mary Beth), and Michael Ciccarone (Anne). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Kira, Lisa, Mary, Andy, Michael, Natalie, Marshall, Manon, Austin, Shaye, Amy, Matt, and Brad. In addition, Catherine is survived by 15 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews who all knew her lovingly as Aunt Cass. Catherine was well known for her cooking and although proud of her Irish heritage was a great Italian cook. She loved to have a good time and at weddings and family gatherings she was the first on the dancefloor. She would never say no to a trip to the casinos. She was a friend and caregiver to many. Everyone who knew her knew that she was at her best and happiest when helping others. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Sacred Heart Church, 25th Street and First Avenue, Avalon. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

