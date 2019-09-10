Ciccarone, Catherine Teresa (nee Buckley), - 89, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born November 7, 1929, and raised in Philadelphia and the last survivor of 13 children of Joseph and Anna Buckley. Catherine was married to Andrew C. Ciccarone Sr. for 44 years until his passing in 1992. They resided in Bound Brook N.J. before relocating to Avalon N.J. in 1962. They later lived in Corbin City NJ where they owned and operated the Central Inn before retiring to Florida. Catherine was a loving mother and is survived by her four children: Andrew C. Ciccarone Jr. (Marilyn), Linda Riccio (Mike), Thomas Ciccarone (Mary Beth), and Michael Ciccarone (Anne). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Kira, Lisa, Mary, Andy, Michael, Natalie, Marshall, Manon, Austin, Shaye, Amy, Matt, and Brad. In addition, Catherine is survived by 15 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews who all knew her lovingly as Aunt Cass. Catherine was well known for her cooking and although proud of her Irish heritage was a great Italian cook. She loved to have a good time and at weddings and family gatherings she was the first on the dancefloor. She would never say no to a trip to the casinos. She was a friend and caregiver to many. Everyone who knew her knew that she was at her best and happiest when helping others. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Sacred Heart Church, 25th Street and First Avenue, Avalon. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.