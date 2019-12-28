CICCHITTI, James Wallace "JW", - 33, of Cape May passed away on December 20, 2019. JW truly was a "jack of all trades" but his true passion regarding his working career was fishing, he worked on his father's fishing boats from the time he could walk and later became a commercial fisherman. He not only went fishing for work but also for fun. He had a passion for the water whether he was working on it or just enjoying the view. Growing up, JW also enjoyed surfing, skateboarding & snowboarding. He had the biggest heart and kindest soul; he loved his family more than anything and spent his life trying to do his best for them. He was quiet but also hilarious; he had the best smile and the most infectious laugh. JW was fierce, he fought hard for himself and his family, he was always there to lend a helping hand and rarely said no. If you got to know JW you were one of the lucky ones. He is predeceased by his mother, Donna Laudeman; grandmother, Rosemary Cicchitti; grandfather, Wally Laudeman and his aunt, Susan Reimondy. JW is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his father, Jim Cicchitti (Tracie); sister, Jessica Kleb (Jimmy); brother, Andrew Cicchitti; brother, Nicholas Spinosa; sister, Linda Tomlin (Mark); niece, Veau James Kleb; nephews, Jaxon and Tyler Tomlin as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received from 12:15pm until 1:20pm. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested through "In Memory Of" on line at www.inmemof.org/jw-cicchitti these collected funds will be donated to a charity carefully chosen by the Cicchitti Family that will benefit families coping with addiction. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
