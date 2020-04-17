Cinkowski, John "Jack", - 84, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jack was born in Camden to the late John and Frances Mildner Cinkowski. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a distillery worker at America's oldest cordial marker Charles Jacquin in Philadelphia for over 37 years. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife Patricia Cinkowski (nee Zamal) and his children John Cinkowski (Regina), Michael Cinkowski (Jennifer) and Mark Cinkowski. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brittany (Eric Franco), John, Taylor, Alyssa, Gavin and his sisters Marilyn Zimmerman and Geraldine Welch. Services and interment are private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City NJ 08232. To share a memory of Jack please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

To plant a tree in memory of John Cinkowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

