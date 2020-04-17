Cinkowski, John "Jack", - 84, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jack was born in Camden to the late John and Frances Mildner Cinkowski. He proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a distillery worker at America's oldest cordial marker Charles Jacquin in Philadelphia for over 37 years. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife Patricia Cinkowski (nee Zamal) and his children John Cinkowski (Regina), Michael Cinkowski (Jennifer) and Mark Cinkowski. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brittany (Eric Franco), John, Taylor, Alyssa, Gavin and his sisters Marilyn Zimmerman and Geraldine Welch. Services and interment are private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City NJ 08232. To share a memory of Jack please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.